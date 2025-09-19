Towards the latter years of Thabo Mbeki’s presidency he made a number of references to ‘third force’ operatives seeking to destabilise or undermine the new democratic order in South Africa. This notion was uniformly derided by the large media houses, many of which of course had their own apartheid skeletons in the closet. Mbeki did not help his case by never fully elaborating on what he meant, and sometimes invoking the theory opportunistically in response to negative coverage of his decisions. Yet the basic theory - that apartheid and associated intelligence operatives might seek to undermine democracy - is entirely plausible.

In practice, it is remarkable how many such operatives smoothly moved into key positions in civil society, academia, and even back into the state itself. And if you pay close attention, you can see how these individuals and their organisations coalesce to promote particular agendas and decisions.

In this article I explain how four different individuals with close links to apartheid or apartheid functionaries have been positioned to occupy critical positions in the South African criminal justice system.

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

One example that keeps coming up is the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), which was founded by apartheid military officer and intelligence operative Jakkie Cilliers.

Cilliers is still the chairman of the organisation, and other apartheid operatives have also been employed there. One example is Willem Nel, who back in 1985 - one of the most violent periods of apartheid - worked in the South African police force dealing with ‘counterterrorism’. (Remember that anti-apartheid activists were typically designated as terrorists…).

In a previous article I described how the ISS, News24 (the largest component of ‘former’ apartheid media house Naspers, which is headed by the son of an apartheid intelligence officer and the daughter of a man who spied on Winnie Mandela) and a right-wing German foundation were collaborating to promote misleading coverage of the so-called ‘government of national unity’ that was created after the 2024 elections.

In a later article I wrote about how the path to becoming National Director of Public Prosecutions for one of Cilliers’s proteges at the ISS, Anton du Plessis, had been cleared by the disturbingly-timed death of one of his colleagues at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA):

President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to officially announce who will replace the current NDPP. But there is extensive lobbying by fake civil society organisations, funded by dubious billionaires and foreign governments, for either du Plessis or someone like him.

The ‘third force’ takes back control of the police?

Yesterday the new minister of police, Firoz Cachalia, told a parliamentary portfolio committee that he would be appointing one ministerial advisor: an ISS employee called Gareth Newham. Aside from having worked for the ISS for the last 15 years, which if nothing else reveals that he must be favoured by and comfortable with ‘former’ apartheid operatives, Newham’s first job in the 1990s was at an organisation funded by the CIA cut-out organisation the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). What a remarkable coincidence!

I previously wrote about how the NPA seems to have irregularly settled a prosecution in a way that protected one of Cachalia’s close associates at the Kgalema Mothlanthe Foundation from potentially being implicated in corruption:

And how NED organised a conference in South Africa in 2024 after the elections that brought together a number of organisations that are now facilitating these kinds of developments - either actively or through strategic silences.

Putting it all together

All of these facts go entirely unreported in the mainstream press. All of them point in the same direction: towards a set of interests linked to apartheid operatives and foreign governments promoting their representatives into pivotal positions in the South African criminal justice system.

As things stand, South Africa is moving towards a situation where two long-standing employees of an organisation established by an apartheid intelligence operative will take up the positions of sole advisor to the Minister of Police and National Director of Public Prosecutions, respectively. Both those looming decisions are supported by so-called civil society organisations and media houses funded by some of the very same interests.

It bears repeating: there is no speculation here, these are just facts. And from those facts it seems quite reasonable to infer that the ‘third force’ that post-apartheid governments were so concerned about in the 1990s may be on the brink of (re)capturing control of key institutions.

But wait, there’s more!

Ministers from apartheid backgrounds

It gets worse. There are also a minister and deputy minister occupying key positions in the criminal justice system who also have apartheid backgrounds…