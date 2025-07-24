The most high-profile drama in South Africa over the last month has been the replacement of the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, after apparently explosive allegations from a provincial police commissioner that Mchunu interfered in a task team investigating political killings and blocked a criminal investigation into one of his associates. The allegations were made in a dramatic media briefing on the 6th of July, by Kwazulu Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Media houses reported the allegations uncritically, then amplified them and positioned Mkhwanazi as a brave, self-less, patriotic whistleblower, ‘superhero’ and ‘beacon of hope’.

Certain ‘alternative media’ outlets did the same. And this angle has spilled over into the international press.

Public sentiment appeared to side with Mkhwanazi as well - at least according to the same media houses.

And such support appeared to be corroborated by social media metrics as well, with posts praising Mkhwanazi and calling for action against Mchunu receiving thousands of ‘likes’ and hundreds of thousands of views.

All of which was used to put pressure on President Ramaphosa who, a week later after returning from an overseas trip to Brazil for a BRICS summit, announced in one of his (often late and unsatisfactory) Sunday night media statements that he was:

initiating a judicial inquiry into the allegations

placing Mchunu on special leave

appointing an acting police commissioner in the interim.

Subsequently, the mainstream media have focused on arguments that Ramaphosa should have fired Mchunu (rather than placed him on special leave) and two political parties (the EFF and MKP) have sought to challenge the legality of that ministerial arrangement.

It seems like a straightforward story, albeit dramatic. But the truth may be quite different…

Good cop or bad cop?

I suggest that the facts, considered objectively, suggest a story that is, at best, much more complicated. At worst, it may be that those accusing and replacing Mchunu are much more compromised than he is.

The internecine conflict and skulduggery in the police and crime intelligence long precedes the appointment of Mchunu after the 2024 elections. In 2017 I spoke to an influential person in South African civil society who was very concerned about the abuse of crime intelligence structures to settle political scores. Mchunu was not in the political faction (linked to then-president Jacob Zuma) reportedly behind that.

Thanks for reading The Political Economist! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Meanwhile, Mchunu’s main accuser, Mkhwanazi, has been accused of overseeing extra-judicial executions of suspects and his allies have been accused of abusing crime intelligence funds. Both sets of accusations preceded his claims about Mchunu and have come from sources that did not have any link to Mchunu. For example, consider this excerpt from an article in March 2024 three months before Mchunu became Minister of Police:

Needless to say, the Democratic Alliance has suddenly forgotten about this issue now that Mkhwanazi is serving their broader interests in this area. Indeed, it may be that this is partly how the current juncture was reached: a growing pattern in South Africa, that I will document in a future post, is one where serious allegations suddenly disappear when the accused starts serving a particular set of interests.

On the rare occasions when media outlets sympathetic to Mkhwanazi have scratched the surface of the killings his officers have been involved in, the narrative of a robust cop cleaning up the streets starts to look shaky. Consider this excerpt from an article on Mkhwanazi in September 2024:

In Durban’s Overport area in July, the police shot four men dead on a busy street. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the men were wanted for various crimes, including murder and construction mafia activities.The men were allegedly en route to execute a hit on a man making his way to the bank with his bodyguards to deposit a large sum of cash. When this reporter asked for details about who the suspects were, the South African Police Service suggested Daily Maverick request more information by lodging a Promotion of Access to Information Act application – an arduous process. There is no public information about who the suspects were and police wouldn’t say. ‘Links to a drug turf war’ An anonymous WhatsApp voice note circulated after the shooting suggested links to a drug turf war. Pressed for details, Mkhwanazi said the Overport case, like others, wasn’t closed now that the suspects were dead. While appreciating the need for transparency, he said public statements or naming the suspects were circumscribed by evidence yet to be presented in court. This involved an inquest or a murder investigation. In response to questions from Daily Maverick, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate also declined to reveal the names of suspects who were recently shot in KZN.

Why would a police commissioner refuse to release the names of people his officers had killed?

The article regularly refers to Mkhwanazi’s popularity with the public, especially in his home province of KwaZulu Natal. But that popularity has been driven in large part by uncritical promotion of his ‘achievements’ in the media, led by one journalist in particular: Dasen Thathiah at eNCA. The dominant power at eNCA is held by a man by the name of Johnny Copelyn, a supposed former anti-apartheid activist who, despite being white, managed to enrich himself via black economic empowerment deals in media intended to benefit union members and from that built a business empire including mining and gambling. Copelyn is also reported to be a generous donor to Zionist causes and has criticised the ANC for its stance on Israel.

A last additional note on Mkhwanazi himself, concerns some strange contradictions in the reporting on his press conference. The media, political parties and various (carefully selected) commentators loudly defended Mkhwanazi for violating protocol by making the many allegations he did via a press conference - instead of, for instance, writing to the president directly or seeking an audience with him. Yet in that same press conference Mkhwanazi complained about whistleblowers against him not following protocol! In particular, he complained about the leaking of intelligence documents that potentially exposed the abuse of crime intelligence funds. Those leaks are now being targeted by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence. Which suggests a hypocritical desire to cover up Mkhwanazi’s own skeletons.

A short summary of the Mkhwanazi allegations

The Mkhwanazi press conference, which you can view for yourself if you have the time, was somewhat rambling, heavy on posturing and light on substance. Nevertheless, some key allegations can be distilled from it:

That the minister disbanded a Political Killings Task Team to obstruct its investigations/protect people implicated

That task team members had helped uncover a criminal syndicate in Gauteng involving police, prosecutors, politicians, judges and drug dealers

That this syndicate was also involved in some high profile killings, including of celebrities

That the minister inappropriately referred whistleblower accusations against Mkhwanazi to the National Prosecuting Authority to facilitate the above

That the Minister froze hiring in the crime intelligence division to weaken it

That the minister had a corrupt/inappropriate relationship with a businessman called Brown Mogotsi who was acting on behalf of corruption- and murder-accused Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

That the minister sought to restore a seemingly corruptly awarded contract to Matlala

And that the minister misled Parliament about his relationship with Mogotsi.

Explosive stuff indeed.

However, even the details that Mkhwanazi mentions in the press conference already provide basis for doubt. He mentions that there was a concern that the political killings task team, whose mandate was KZN province, was getting involved in matters in a different province (Gauteng). He mentions that a whistleblower leaked information suggesting he and some associates may have abused crime intelligence funds. In both cases, Mkhwanazi himself suggests the Minister’s actions were ostensibly based on these seemingly legitimate concerns. Moreover, the ‘smoking gun’ is of communication between one of the key accused, Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Brown Mogotsi. But not the minister himself. None of the receipts shown in the presentation have any obvious link to the Minister.

We can add additional important facts:

the political killings task team was established in 2018 and had 6 full years to get its act together and submit dockets for prosecution before Mchunu was appointed

Matlala’s allegedly corrupt R360million contract with the police was awarded on the 14th of June 2024, two weeks before Mchunu was appointed police minister

the contract was cancelled under Mchunu’s watch

the minister said in Parliament that he had been informed that Mogotsi was going around claiming to be his representative but that was false

hiring freezes have been forced across the entire public sector by the Treasury’s fiscal policy.

I would not want to wager against Mchunu being compromised in some way, but given how late an arrival he is on this scene it seems very unlikely that he is a significant player. At most, my guess would be that he was ensnared in the skulduggery of one of his advisors. His biggest risk is being found to have misled Parliament, but even that allegation looks shaky when examining the evidence.

Possible ulterior motives for removing Mchunu

Given Mkhwanazi’s own suspect history, it should be no surprise that the simple narrative I presented at the outset omits a number of agendas for removing Mchunu that have nothing to do with him being corrupt or compromised.

The first, obvious, reason for targeting Mchunu is that he is a leading candidate for the position of ANC president, which will be contested in 2027. Other leading candidates, such as Fikile Mbalula and Paul Mashatile, already appear to have been extensively compromised. (Other potential candidates such as Tito Mboweni and David Mabuza have died, prematurely, in the last year). Mbalula is something of a buffoon and, more importantly, is compromised in a way that has ensured he dances to the tune of the funders and other foreign interests behind the ‘GNU. Mashatile, on the other hand, is not likely to serve such interests which is why his dubious associations and lifestyle have been the subject of detailed, hostile media reports. In comparison, Mchunu has seemed squeaky clean: the Mkhwanazi allegations serve to stain him, regardless of whether he’s guilty or not.

A second dubious reason Mchunu may be being targeted is that he recently indicated an intention to tighten control over firearms and ammunition in the private security industry. The private security industry in South Africa is larger and more heavily armed than the police services. It includes very large foreign players as well as underworld figures who operate extortion rackets. The last time someone tried to rein in the private security industry, he barely survived an assassination attempt.

A third reason for targeting Mchunu is that he was taking forward whistleblower allegations against Mkhwanazi himself. While the media have entirely covered this up, Mkhwanazi could have been facing suspension in order to facilitate an investigation into his own corruption. The available information, including from Mkhwanazi’s own press conference, makes it sound like Mchunu followed the right processes in that regard - for example, referring dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority over which he (Mchunu) has no control. From this perspective, Mkhwanazi’s press conference may also have been a pre-emptive strike to prevent independent investigations into his own conduct.

The final reason, which I think may be the most important of all, is that the forces and funders behind the fake ‘GNU’ are seeking to take control over all significant state institutions. They already have provable, dominant control over the media, civil society, but also (in my view) the judiciary, the Reserve Bank and the Treasury. That leaves key institutions such as the intelligence agencies, defence force, the police and crime intelligence. I have written about the intelligence agencies and there remains a lot more to say:

How South Africa's intelligence agencies were decapitated before the 2024 elections Political Economist · June 22, 2024 Politics these days is a whirlwind of information and intrigue, whether locally or internationally. It is easy to lose sight of crucial issues unless you remain focused and ignore the trivial distractions and ultimately shallow controversies that the public are encouraged to pay attention to. One such crucial issue which has largely been ignored is what… Read full story

Control of police and crime intelligence would be a major victory for those interests. But that depends on who replaces Mchunu.

Who is Firoz Cachalia?

I have already explained why Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is a very questionable ‘hero’ of this story. Various concerns can be raised about other actors who are being similarly positioned, notably the incoming acting police minister Firoz Cachalia.