Today, the 15th of August, sees the start of South Africa’s much-vaunted ‘National Dialogue’, which is supposed to map out a way forward for the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an inclusive National Dialogue – a people-led, society-wide process to reflect, reset and reimagine South Africa's future. The National Dialogue is a chance for all South Africans, from all walks of life, to come together and help shape the next chapter of our democracy.

A number of mostly-manufactured dramas have sought to distract the public from the likely dynamics behind the initiative. The first was the withdrawal of the second largest political party, the Democratic Alliance (DA). The second, more recent drama, has been the withdrawal of a number of the ‘legacy foundations’ that were involved in the preparations. The subsequent media narrative has been that this raises concerns the Dialogue will be ‘government-led, not citizen-led’. (Notice the conflation of these foundations with citizens: more on that below.) Subsequently, various organisations representing white Afrikaner interests have also withdrawn. There has also been controversy around the budget allocated to the initiative, which some estimates place at R700million.

If you want a summary in less than 5 minutes of what’s going on, or prefer to watch a video for a change, here are two excerpts from a podcast interview I did recently on the political economy of South Africa right now. In short: my assessment is that the Dialogue is an effort to manufacture a fake societal consensus (or ‘social compact’) that serves the interests behind the similarly fake ‘Government of National Unity’ (GNU). Even the fake drama appears to serve a similar purpose.

Background

In Cyril Ramaphosa’s first State of the Nation Address as president of South Africa in 2018 he said he was going to craft a new social compact. Unfortunately he didn’t. A social compact in a country like South Africa is going to require a willingness to concede some positions. Big business refused to even consider that, so the idea was dead in the water from the start. Partly as a result, Ramaphosa’s first term was characterised by a lack of coordination except in areas - notably those championed by an initiative called Operation Vulindlela - that big business considered to be priorities. And the Covid-19 pandemic absorbed whatever bureaucratic capacity and energy was left. Five years with not a lot to show for it.

Then in 2024 Ramaphosa was elected to a second term, but only because of a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA). I have argued previously that there are many reasons to believe that electoral outcome may have been manipulated by (local and foreign) vested interests. And that the interests behind the resultant coalition (‘GNU’) will be calling the shots.

The creation of the fake GNU inevitably raised the question of what its shared policy platform was. Incredibly, this has still not been addressed over a year into its (potentially) 5 year term. The reason for that is actually not hard to establish, but requires an acceptance of the fact that the real forces behind the coalition sit in the shadows behind the political parties. The failure to develop and agree some kind of shared position does, however, create a problem for the performance of the coalition. And more than anyone else, former president Thabo Mbeki placed pressure on that weakness - having already called for a national dialogue before the 2024 elections.

That Mbeki has also now withdrawn is one of the most significant occurrences. The media has generally presented this as the result of bickering or ego.

Those may well have played a role, but I think a more substantive tussle is involved.

The media, which really are little more than propaganda outlets these days, have also sought to conflate control of the process by foundations and so-called ‘civil society organisations’ with whether the process is ‘citizen-led’: a very devious rhetorical sleight of hand. In reality, none of the foundations represent any constituency in any meaningful way. Indeed I would go further and say that they also do not represent the legacies of the anti-apartheid icons they are named after. They do represent vested interests, however, and so the conflation of their role with ‘citizen leadership’ is not just sloppy but alos serves a malevolent purpose.

What began as a citizen-led initiative has unfortunately in practice shifted towards government control (Business Day, 11 August 2025)

In essence, the National Dialogue is intended to manufacture a false societal consensus to give legitimacy to the pre-existing agendas of powerful vested interests.

The best way to see this is to map out the bias in key groups such as the organising committee and ‘eminent persons’ and the links between those individuals and the power structures behind the governing coalition. Many sceptics about the GNU often cite ‘ANC control’, but in reality the powerbrokers are not in the ANC: most ANC leaders now are effectively functionaries rather than primary actors.

Mapping out the puppets and the puppet masters

One very important detail I neglected to mention in the video commentary above is the likelihood that last year’s National Endowment for Democracy (NED) conference in South Africa, which I wrote about here, was a preparatory event for this ‘National Dialogue’.

It is notable that the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation that co-organised that conference with NED has not withdrawn from the dialogue. Nor has the Nelson Mandela Foundation which these days is controlled by the same set of interests - as reflected by the background of its CEO and the presence of Kgalema Motlanthe on its board. The almost complete co-option of foundations linked to anti-apartheid struggle heroes is something that I will write about separately: the National Dialogue demonstrates why that co-option is valuable, it gives status and the veneer of legitimacy to various covert agendas.