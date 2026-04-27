Note: when I first started this Substack my focus was largely on South Africa, with some occasional commentary on global geopolitics. Since the 2024 elections in South Africa I have shifted mostly to global geopolitical and political economy analysis. Right now I publish one article a week. However, my aim is to publish one global and one South African-focused article weekly, and maybe later a weekly round-up of key news and stories you should be aware of. If you want to receive one but not the other, you can do that via the web-based interface (go to Settings → Subscriptions → Political Economist and then you should be able to select sections there). The default is that all subscribers receive all emails. I think there are very useful links between South African and global issues — as this article illustrates, but think also of South Africa’s ICJ case and its role in BRICS — but I don’t want to clog your inbox. Thanks for reading.

Mobs of people hunting other humans like prey are a terrible and terrifying thing. Anyone who has read accounts of the Rwandan genocide will be familiar with the horror such scenes invoke. In the last week, videos on social media have shown groups of mostly black South Africans either attacking or looking to attack black foreigners from other African countries.

This xenophobia has been more accurately called ‘Afrophobia’ because it typically does not extend to foreign nationals from other regions even if they are present illegally or engaged in criminal activity. For example, these mobs often claim they are concerned with illegal migrants and various crimes including drug dealing. Yet long-standing criminal syndicates from Israel, Serbia, Italy and various Eastern European countries remain entirely unchallenged.

Two years ago the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) published a feature documentary on xenophobia in South Africa, which has been viewed two million times on YouTube alone - probably tens of millions of times across all platforms. Contrary to its reputation as one of the most trustworthy mainstream media outlets, the documentary was fundamentally deceptive.

Specifically, the BBC documentary portrayed the rise of xenophobia in the last decade as an essentially organic phenomenon emerging from the difficulties and frustrations of black South Africans living in poverty.

It is true that xenophobic mobilisation has heavily leveraged despair around unemployment, crime and drug use in these communities. Despite being the wealthiest country on the African continent, South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. At the same time, migration into the country appears to have increased - including a significant number of illegal, unskilled immigrants. That creates a potentially volatile environment, especially in a country that already had a relatively high prevalence of violent crime.

But volatile environments rarely combust on their own, they often need a spark. There has been no investigation of what has been behind the mainstreaming of xenophobic sentiment in South Africa in the last decade. At most the media report on the leaders of these movements, or they blame politicians and political parties generally, but they have studiously avoided examining evidence of a hidden hand.

And there is suggestive evidence, which points towards a man called Rob Hersov.

Uncovering the hidden hand

I wrote about previously about Hersov here and here. He comes from a family (notably his father and grandfather) that got rich from colonial and apartheid era exploitation of South Africa’s mineral resources. While Elon Musk is often referred to as an ‘apartheid nepo(tism) baby’, his family’s wealth was trivial compared to the likes of the Hersovs, Oppenheimers, Menells, Ruperts, Beckers, Enthovens and a number of others.

In his own life, Hersov is a protege of tabloid news billionaire Rupert Murdoch, whose media outlets in the United Kingdom are so powerful that they are considered to play a decisive role in who becomes and remains UK prime minister. The release of the Epstein Files revealed that Hersov and his wife appeared in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book. And Hersov has links to the likes of Ukrainian oligarch Len Blavatnik, who once brought a Lithuanian model on his private jet to attend one of Hersov’s parties in Cape Town who falsely claimed to be in need of asylum.

Although he was a person with little profile in South Africa at the time, Hersov’s return to South Africa around a decade ago now looks extremely suspicious. He left in the late 1980s during apartheid, after enthusiastically doing his military service, and never appears to have had any political interests or any interest in participating in the new democratic South Africa. Yet shortly after returning he threw himself into the political domain with the aim of removing the party that played the main role in fighting apartheid (the ANC). On the face of it, it looks like Hersov was sent back to South Africa by external interests for that purpose and the most likely suspects - in my view - are Western intelligence agencies.

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In the post-apartheid period the majority African National Congress (ANC) party consistently avoided and discouraged xenophobic rhetoric, setting a positive precedent in the political space. There had been one notable largescale outbreak of xenophobic violence despite that, in 2008, which then-president Thabo Mbeki blamed on a ‘third force’.

But the unspoken agreement not to target vulnerable groups for political gain was broken by three individuals, all of whom have connections to Hersov: Herman Mashaba, Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini, and ‘former’ gangster Gayton McKenzie.

Herman Mashaba

The first of the three to use anti-immigrant rhetoric to win votes was a politician called Herman Mashaba. Like many such politicians, Mashaba did not overtly attack foreigners because that would constitute clear hate speech, but rather attacked ‘illegal immigrants’. Ironically, Mashaba began this rhetoric while campaigning to be mayor of Johannesburg (Africa’s richest city) for the supposedly liberal Democratic Alliance, continuing it during his mayoral role, and making it a pillar of the political party he founded after leaving the DA (ActionSA). Mashaba’s tactics were referred to as ‘shock and awe’ and he was hauled before the Human Rights Commission, where he wriggled out by claiming to denounce xenophobia. However, he has barely changed his approach at all and just yesterday was placing anti-immigrant stance at the centre of his political campaign. Ironically, the DA later positioned itself as being counter to Mashaba’s xenophobic rhetoric despite having said nothing when he was one of the DA’s leaders.

Mashaba had previously been president of the Free Market Foundation: a lobby group for large corporations that only masquerades as being in favour of free markets. But it seems likely that Hersov and Mashaba would have met precisely in the period before Mashaba started his xenophobic rhetoric. Public evidence shows that around 2015 Hersov was running an organisation called Invest Africa from London, while Mashaba was heading a big business lobby group in South Africa. Invest Africa positioned itself as an intermediary for foreign investors interested in African countries and Hersov was arranging meetings between South African politicians and foreign investors in London.

Some years later, in 2020, Mashaba was later loudly and publicly endorsed by Hersov.

Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini

Nhlanhla Lux was a local-level hustler in Johannesburg who appears to have connected to Rob Hersov through Lux’s advocacy for a golf course in Johannesburg’s most famous township, Soweto. Multiple pieces of evidence show Lux working closely with Hersov in 2021, such as this video:

Around the same time, Lux went from his business suits and golf days to quasi-military fatigues and anti-immigrant rhetoric. And quickly got himself into trouble with the law.

Lux became the de facto leader of Operation Dudula, which was the organisation featured in the BBC documentary I mentioned at the start of the article. ‘Dudula’ means ‘eradicate’. Yet the BBC documentary makes no mention of Lux or Hersov.

Gayton McKenzie

Gayton McKenzie is the first convicted criminal to become a Cabinet minister in post-apartheid South Africa. He is also the first self-confessed gangster to occupy such a position. McKenzie’s irregular meetings with successive US ambassadors and his sweetheart treatment by the South African mainstream media, despite repeated allegations of his party being funded by drug money and all kinds of smaller, proven misdemeanours, suggest he is being protected and promoted by powerful covert interests. Those interests may even have exerted leverage over President Cyril Ramaphosa to get him to appoint McKenzie and continue to protect him despite repeated controversies. (I wrote a 3-part series on Ramaphosa’s failure to act against McKenzie: the first instalment is here).

What is less clear is when McKenzie came to the attention of such interests. Hersov may have been the intermediary. While McKenzie has had a public profile for some time, his first venture into politics was a complete flop. When he started his party, the Patriotic Alliance, in 2013 it received a mere 0.07% of the national vote in 2014 and 0.04% in 2019. What changed in-between was that McKenzie, just like Mashaba and Lux, made anti-immigrant rhetoric the centre of his campaign. That appears to have started in 2021 in McKenzie’s campaign for the local government elections.

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Publicly available information shows that by 2021, McKenzie was referring to Hersov as his friend.

Gayton McKenzie and Rob Hersov became close friends from at least 2021 onwards.

Hersov also wrote a glowing, although bizarre, endorsement of McKenzie in a right-wing business press outlet:

And as I noted in a previous article, McKenzie mysteriously seemed to know the exact outcome of the 2024 national elections a full two years in advance.

Divide and rule tactics

The nature and timing of the connections between Hersov and the three main promoters of anti-(African) immigrant sentiment in South Africa points to a coordinated operation. As one of the main, unrepentant beneficiaries of apartheid and colonialism, Hersov has a strong incentive to misdirect the unhappiness and frustrations of black South Africans against others. Moreover, he would be familiar with Rupert Murdoch’s tactic of promoting xenophobia through his tabloid newspapers, something so well-known it has been immortalised in a political cartoon:

Moreover, the timing of Hersov’s official return to South Africa in 2017 - just before crucial national elections - suggests something more than personal ambition. Hersov has publicly denied being ‘CIA’ but has never said anything about other covert agencies and interests. Before his return to South Africa, he was apparently based in London, which would suggest covert agencies based in the UK would be more likely.

The failure of the local and global media like the BBC to report on, or even investigate, Hersov’s role itself provides further reason for suspicion. The objective facts clearly provide support for reasonable suspicion that he is involved. A man from an apartheid billionaire family who happily served in the apartheid military and worked for Rupert Murdoch returns to South Africa for the first time since apartheid ended; within a short space of time he befriends and publicly supports three individuals who become the most high profile promoters of Afrophobic sentiment among black communities in the democratic era.

So next time you see reports about xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks in South Africa, don’t trust the media narrative of these as merely organic consequences of poverty, inequality and dissatisfaction; remember the name Rob Hersov.

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