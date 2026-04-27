The Political Economist

The Political Economist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M3mn0n's avatar
M3mn0n
5d

Has Lux been pictured with Hersov since he left Dudula? This might explain his about turn and present politics on immigration, ie. someone warned him.

I've wondered about him for many months.

In my opinion, the assault on the ANC has been multi-pronged and, principally, aimed at disintegrating the Black middle class electorate. I suspect it's playing too close to the fire though for the Western monied and intelligence interests: a coalition between EFF and MK, would force the ANC's hand in a policy direction I suspect they will not welcome.

The assault from the local media homefront is all too obvious: Ferial Haffajee once admitted in an Op-Ed in the early 2000s that this was her principal objective. This was before she was outted for forging bylines, racism at Black staffers and fabricating information in her reporting. COPE, at the time of its funding, reportedly received funding from "German billionaires". Though some of these have been organic, the mushrooming of dubious political parties in the last election was all too evident, including Dudula attempted to run for office. The aim, if I were to speculate, is to disillusion the Black middle class electorate, secure false political homes for them through this hodgepodge of political parties (Mzansi, ATM etc.) existing under the guise of "multi-party democracy, "but ultimately maintain a house divided and without clear policy direction, particularly at Western private money.

The disillusionment of the Black middle class electorate has been all too evident in the reporting by a critical mainstream media that feigns no policy objective but favors open market voices and remains openly hostile to pro-poor policies (e.g. their coordinated attack on the NHI bill). Most South Africans aren't even aware that after 8 years of our local media's apocalyptic reporting on HIV/AIDS during Mbeki's presidency, HIV/AIDS infection rates were below 50% in 2022 and have been on a drastic decline across the entire continent.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Political Economist
TwoTonTessa's avatar
TwoTonTessa
4d

An interesting & informative take on a very nasty phenomenon

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SM Muller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture