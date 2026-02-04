The Political Economist

Sky Stitches
4d

CIA...Or as I like to call them, The banker's mafia.

currer
3d

I do not believe Epstein is dead. There are allegations he was removed from his cell in a wheelchair.

The individual who anonymously posted on 4Chan the morning of Epstein’s death, August 10, 2019 claiming he witnessed weird happenings at the prison before Epstein’s death has been identified in the Epstein files. Roberto Grijalva, an officer at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York has been identified as the anonymous prison employee who posted on 4Chan claiming Epstein left his cell Friday evening shackled in a medical wheelchair while at the same time an unauthorized trip van arrived at the prison, which he believes took Epstein away the night BEFORE news broke of his death. The day after Epstein’s death, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the SDNY opened a Grand Jury proceeding and subpoenaed 4Chan, Apple, AT&T and Citibank for records aiming to uncover Grijalva’s identity following the anonymous 4Chan post. Grijalva’s name is not redacted on his bank records included in the SDNY subpoena response from Citibank for his 4Chan post, and ties to the same Prison Officer Roberto Grijalva whose statements were released as part of the prison’s investigation into Epstein’s death. This is HUGE. We now have validation the 4Chan post from 8/10/2019 is a legitimate eyewitness account from an MCC prison officer that Epstein may have been switched out before news broke of his alleged suicide.

https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/wheres-jeffrey-now

