The large cache of Jeffrey Epstein files just released by the US Department of Justice contains some intriguing revelations.

I have already made some interesting discoveries in the email cache myself, like the fact that the then-head of the Nobel Peace Prize committee (Thorborn Jagbland) was a friend and visitor of Epstein - supporting my analysis from last year about how the Peace Prize appears to have been compromised by the CIA. Jagland was head of the committee when Barack Obama received the prize in 2009 almost immediately after being elected for his first term.

But overall this email cache conceals far more than it reveals.

Furthermore, within days of its release a worldwide propaganda campaign has been launched to misdirect the general public about who was behind Epstein’s child- and human-trafficking and abuse project. Media in the UK and US in particular have been pushing the line that Epstein was a Russian spy. I will argue below that is demonstrably absurd.

With a reported 3 million emails (searchable here) producing revelations hourly, it’s easy to lose sight of the bigger picture and get manipulated into drawing false conclusions, so here I want to focus on two overarching issues:

How to understand the content of the emails

Who Epstein was working for.

What do the released emails conceal?

There are a number of crucial points about the contents of the recent cache to keep in mind.

The vast majority of the emails in the current cache appear to come from 2008 onwards: after Epstein had already been exposed, convicted and received a dubiously generous plea deal requiring only 13months in jail. So it does not cover the peak of his activities, which were likely in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The emails are also heavily redacted. In some cases that is simply the redaction of contact details or redaction of victims’ names: entirely legitimate. In other cases, however, the redactions appear to be intended to conceal the identities of certain implicated individuals. It’s reasonable to speculate that these are people who are still useful to US agencies, or at least too useful to compromise.

In addition to emails, there are various attachments that are missing - without explanation for why those were removed.

Then there is the issue that there is no way of telling whether entire emails were removed from the cache. Meaning that key figures from this latter period of Epstein’s operations could simply have been removed from these records.

Finally, it is important to remember why people would appear in Epstein’s emails. If the intelligence agency Epstein worked for already had control of an influential person, it is unlikely they would have sought to compromise them through Epstein - except perhaps as a kind of insurance policy. What this means is that if someone is not in the files that does not mean they were not an intelligence operative or serving those interests. If someone is in the files in a substantive way (e.g. visiting Epstein) that means they were at minimum friends with child trafficker, abuser and rapist - at worst that they were actively involved in all those horrific crimes. And, therefore, that they could be compelled to work for whoever Epstein was gathering this information for.

Who was Epstein really working for?

So who was Epstein doing this for?

The available evidence suggests Epstein was not ‘just’ trafficking children for abuse by members of the Western elite and their friends: he appears to have been engaged in an entrapment operation, which involved recording the acts of these people. The question arises: for whom? And the obvious answer, given the broad spectrum of people involved is: a powerful intelligence agency.

Early sources indicated that Epstein boasted about working for the CIA from the 1980s. The scale of Epstein’s operations, the profile of those he invited to his ‘parties’ and residences, his background and political or ideological sympathies (to the extent he had any), as well as the fact that he was a US citizen operating from US territory all support the notion that he was working for the CIA.

On the other hand, his primary co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell had a family background linked to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and the British foreign intelligence agency MI6. The recent email release shows that Epstein had links to senior Israeli figures like Ehud Barak. These facts suggest he was also collaborating with Mossad and maybe also MI6. The latter is supported by the fact that Peter Mandelson, who was close to and influenced multiple British prime ministers, was another of Epstein’s close friends who even provided him with valuable, confidential inside information.

The only conclusion one can draw from this is that the mainstream media’s completely unconvincing attempt to suggest that Epstein was a Russian spy all along is merely an attempt to cover his true handlers. This should not be that surprising, given that it has been established many times that agencies like the CIA and MI6 cultivate assets in media houses for precisely such situations (or when they want to manufacture consensus for an illegal or unjustified war).

This propaganda strategy is also not new. When Epstein got a disgracefully limited sentence for his original convictions, it was reported that the attorney who negotiated the plea deal (Alexander Acosta) did so because he was told that he should ‘back off’ as Epstein ‘belongs to intelligence’ . The obvious implication was that Epstein was working for a US intelligence agency. Yet some reporters tried to spin it as meaning that he was working for Russia or at most Israel.

This is clearly illogical: why would US intelligence agencies protect an American citizen operating from American soil gathering blackmail material on US elites for foreign intelligence agencies? How could the FBI and CIA have failed to notice for decades that a foreign operative was trafficking young women and children to locations visited by powerful members of the US elite? How would Epstein’s operations have remained uninterrupted by the collapse of the Soviet Union?

Yet there’s even more, direct evidence that counters the ‘Epstein was a Russian spy’ narrative. One of the figures who emerges as a close Epstein functionary and confidante in the recently released email cache is a man by the name of Boris Nikolic. Nikolic served as chief advisor to Bill Gates and apparently was key in luring Gates into Epstein’s vortex. He was so close to Epstein that he was named executor of his estate. In a number of emails Nikolic mentions his close proximity to Putin opponent Ilya Ponomarev and the desire to support him.

It seems Ponomarev assisted Epstein in getting asylum visas for Russian women in the United States on the basis of discrimination against the LGBTQI community, even when the women in question may have been heterosexual.

Ponomarev has been in exile in Ukraine since 2016. Epstein’s proximity to Ponomarev through his trusted assistant is inconsistent with being a Russian spy or any other kind of Russian agent. Other emails also suggest attempts by Epstein to get close to Putin, which a Russian agent would not need to do.

In short: the evidence points to Epstein working primarily for US intelligence agencies (probably the CIA given his international reach) and to a lesser extent he may have collaborated with other allied intelligence agencies such as Mossad and MI6 - especially because of Ghislaine Maxwell’s family connections.

So the question we should really be asking is not ‘was Epstein a Russian spy?’ but rather: ‘why was the CIA collecting information on members of the US and Western elite that could be used to blackmail them?’ And what role did the CIA, FBI and other agencies (including Mossad and MI6) play in facilitating or turning a blind eye to Epstein’s trafficking and abuse?

Unfortunately, these are the questions that are least likely to be answered.

or buy me a coffee