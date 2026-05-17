Last week, Elon Musk trumpeted the transparency of the Twitter (X) algorithm. Specifically, he said:

Unfortunately, to the extent that Musk’s claim implies he is already doing this, these statements are false and wilfully misleading. Not only have Musk and Twitter (X) not even delivered on this transparency that he has promised, it is a diversion from the kind of transparency needed. What Musk has promised is making the Twitter (X) algorithm open source, but that is completely inadequate.

Social media and democracy

Social media is moulding how people perceive and understand the world, which has made it the pre-eminent tool for manipulating public sentiment and political outcomes in ‘open societies’. That makes oversight and regulation of social media one of the biggest challenges of the 21st century. There are hundreds of academic studies and thousands of articles about this, yet the issue remains substantively unaddressed. And that is likely because it is not in the interests of those who have the power to address it to actually do so.

Most thinktanks and other institutions focus on the problems of bots and algorithms. I have argued previously, however, that these are not the main problem: the most likely source of manipulation is deliberate amplification of certain content (or accounts) and deamplification of other content (or accounts). Those thinktanks likely ignore this because they are funded, overtly or covertly, by the same governments that would be using such tactics.

Take for example the Atlantic Council’s much-vaunted Digital Forensic Research Lab. The Atlantic Council’s largest funders include the US State Department and Department of Defense and the government of the United Kingdom: the two governments that are most likely to be able to directly control platform amplification and deboosting. Other funders include other NATO governments, corporations that benefit from defence and intelligence spending by those governments, and some social media platform companies like Meta. Unsurprisingly, the DFRL focuses almost entirely on alleged Russian information warfare operations and has never published anything of substance on such operations by the USA or UK, or on collaborations between those countries’ intelligence agencies and social media platforms.

The reports on Russian operations in the media and social media space may well be true, but the question is: who will investigate and report on the operations of the much more powerful Western intelligence and psychological operations agencies? All the major global social media platforms are headquartered in the United States and it has long been established that they have close relationships with the US government and its agencies - some were established and scaled with direct or indirect support from such agencies. Furthermore, some rare investigative journalism has shown that all the media social media platforms have hired large numbers of ‘former’ Western intelligence operatives in key positions. Unsurprisingly, the media outlet that reported that, Mint Press, is on the verge of shutting down after its funding channels were blocked by key intermediaries like PayPal.

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Data transparency is the answer

Musk focuses his promises on algorithm transparency but what actually matters is data transparency. Researchers need to be able to scrutinise actual patterns and dynamics on social media platforms like X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. And Musk probably knows that, because one of his first actions after taking over Twitter was to shut down the data feed to independent academic projects that were trying to monitor and analyse Twitter manipulation.

That was not a surprise given the kinds of things such studies were unearthing.

One study discovered bot networks promoting Tesla:

I have cited that before in my discussion (here and here) of Musk and the likely boosting of Tesla share price to fund US deep state projects like SpaceX and Starlink. The origins of those bot networks have never been explained.

Another study showed that when Russia invaded Ukraine there was much more disinformation being spread by pro-Ukraine bot accounts than pro-Russia bot accounts:

Both show the kinds of inconvenient facts that emerge when independent researchers have access to the actual data from social media platforms like Twitter.

Algorithm transparency is adequate only if you are willing to trust the platform when it says nothing besides that algorithm is influencing what people see or how they see it, but it is precisely that trust which is in question. If an intelligence agency has backdoor access that allows it to add one line of code that directs the algorithm to a list of accounts and content to amplify, and a list of accounts and content to deboost, the only way to pick that up will be be analysing the raw data.

It is for that reason that I said Musk’s stance is a diversion.

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And there is a second important point: access to such data should not be left to the whims of the platform owners or their shareholders. Social media platforms now play pivotal roles in modern societies: they should be subject to maximum transparency, as well as public oversight at the national and international level. The role of public institutions needs to be counterbalanced by measures and provisions to ensure that those actors do not use their powers to commit different forms of censorship and manipulation, as we have already seen — not just in overtly authoritarian countries but also in so-called Western democracies.

The problem we face is that the notionally ‘liberal’ governments that should be leading such efforts are likely the same ones manipulating social media through their covert agencies. The ‘civil society’ organisations that claim to care about countering disinformation and misinformation are funded by the same governments and adjacent interests. What is needed is global grassroots pressure on governments and multilateral bodies to put in place strong regulations that compel full data transparency.

or buy me a coffee