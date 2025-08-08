The Political Economist

The Political Economist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
𝗔𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗔𝗨𝗟 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲's avatar
𝗔𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗔𝗨𝗟 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲
Aug 9

I'm not sharing this until Greenwald has had a right of reply

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Political Economist and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SM Muller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture