I have tried to avoid writing about my suspicions about Francesca Albanese. I left her off the list of ‘fake heroes’ on Israel-Palestine I published previously and an earlier article along similar lines, despite suspecting she deserved to be in both. There were three reasons for doing that. First, in Albanese’s case there was only one (admittedly large) obvious red flag - more on that below. Second, people need something to believe in and struggle with constantly having their heroes exposed or questioned. Finally, I agree with almost everything Albanese says about Israel and Palestinian and she is playing an important role in global dialogue and action.

But as I have said repeatedly: in this blog I will always seek to follow the truth wherever it leads. Putting the truth aside because it is inconvenient is a dangerous and ill-advised business. Furthermore, with Albanese’s recent self-aggrandising tour of South Africa, more red flags have popped up, all of which concern links to US foreign policy interests.

A further aggravating factor has been the very obvious effort, piggy-backing on long-standing similar efforts in South Africa, to appropriate Nelson Mandela’s legacy and canonise Albanese through association with him. The effort to anoint her with a saintliness drawn from Mandela’s legacy has been very obvious, both in the backdrops used and the poses struck.

The Georgetown red flag

The first red flag I picked up about Albanese early on was her appointment at Georgetown University in the United States. If you didn’t know: of all the academic institutions in the USA with close proximity to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Georgetown is infamously the most embedded. Its ‘School of Foreign Service’ essentially provides postgraduate training for actual or aspirant intelligence operatives of various kinds. While it is theoretically possible that someone could have come through Georgetown, worked there, or obtained an affiliation to it, without being strongly inclined to advance the CIA’s interests, it is improbable. And in my experience, the more supposedly ‘radical’ such an individual is, or if they come from or are based in the Global South, the more improbable it is likely to be. And so it is hard not to see the CIA’s spectral presence behind Albanese, while her hosts keenly project images of Nelson Mandela.

Francesca Albanese at the Nelson Mandela Foundation with the CIA logo superimposed on the original photograph.

Now consider Albanese in this light. On the face of it, she presents herself as a radical anti-imperialist. She is extremely critical of Israel’s actions and the support provided by its Western allies. Recently she was ‘sanctioned’ by the US government. This is not the kind of person whose politics would typically find a home at Georgetown of the hundreds of similar quality universities internationally. Unless of course her politics are not quite what they seem.

One could also mentions Albanese’s affiliation to the interestingly named ‘Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development’ funded by a range of Western governments including not just USAID but also the US State Department. Indeed, that may be her main source of income. (UN special rapporteurs are officially unremunerated).

There are dozens of organisations working on global migration issues that are not closely linked to the CIA or the State Department, so for Albanese to have managed to have both her affiliations to such organisations is striking. And those appointments preceded her later appointment as UN rapporteur. Her first major consulting appointment after leaving UN work was also for a primarily US government-funded initiative called Project Concern International.

Of course, none of these facts proves a negative inference about Albanese, but they certainly paint a different picture to her current profile. She had already spent time in Palestine prior to the above appointments, so if she had become radicalised by the harms she saw Israel committing it’s strange that she would shift from multilateral work to working for the state most (financially, politically and militarily) responsible for backing Israel’s human rights abuses.

The Georgetown link is also ironic in another way, since on Monday the 27th of October Albanese participated in a panel entitled, “Liberation & the Academy: The Role of Universities in the Struggle for Palestine”. What has she done about that at Georgetown? The talk is at the ‘Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance’, which actually has nothing to do with Mandela aside from someone deciding to get prestige by association. And one of the School’s partners is none other than the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, whose founder has recently been attempting to position itself to play a key role in running a post-genocide Gaza.

An obvious objection to the inference I am drawing here is, “But Albanese’s stance on Israel does not serve US interests!”.

However, if you are a long-standing reader of this blog you will know that I have been arguing since 2023 that the US ‘deep state’ has been pivoting on Israel. [Here are just some of those articles: 1, 2, 3, 4]. Indeed, in one of them I suggested that the Biden administration may have quietly ‘approved’ South Africa’s application to the International Court of Justice against Israel.

That theory dovetails remarkably well with the above-mentioned dimensions of Albanese’s background.

A parade of red flags from the South Africa tour

But these possible red flags in Albanese’s background are now compounded by a virtual parade of red flags linked to key individuals in her ‘tour’ of South Africa, from the media partner to the MC to some key members of the main host organisation. Each of these deserves more detail, but for now I will just sketch the picture.

Media partner (and co-funder?)

One of the biggest red flags from Albanese’s South Africa tour concerns its media partner and potential co-funder, the Mail and Guardian. According to the newspaper itself, it was a ‘partner’ in the main event and its logo adorns all the main advertisements.

If there was any money involved that would be quite strange given that the paper has haemorrhaged readers and staff in recent years, with its readership dropping by as much as 70%. What could justify paying the significant costs of such a visit?

In the past the Mail and Guardian’s involvement would have been simply natural, as for a period of time it earned the title of South Africa’s most progressive newspaper. That was always somewhat variable, but in the face of commercial pressures and the apparent compromising of senior editors its credibility followed a downward spiral.

The newspaper reached rock bottom when it took significant funding from [drumroll] the National Endowment for Democracy (NED): an organisation which according to one of its founders was established to replace various functions of the CIA. These links were first publicly exposed in an article published in 2022. I wrote previously about a very worrying conference the NED held in South Africa shortly after the 2024 elections.

Facilitator and MC: Redi Tlhabi

Redi Tlhabi acts as discussant and facilitator at an event at the Nelson Mandela Foundation preceding Francesca Albanese’s lecture.

A number of key events involving Albanese were facilitated by the (supposed) journalist Redi Tlhabi, who is well-known in South Africa but also had stints with the BBC and Al-Jazeera. Tlhabi presents as an independent, sometimes radical, critic but the facts do not align with that. For example, Tlhabi has become very vocal on Palestine in recent years but in her core area of activity and ostensible expertise, the media, she has been actively complicit in silence on the co-option of multiple colleagues by the South African Zionist Federation and South African Jewish Board of Deputies through propaganda trips they funded to Israel. Notably, Tlhabi has said nothing about the right-wing academic and former journalist, William Gumede, who led those trips. (Gumede has also been funded by the US State Department and the think-tank he established was apparently bankrolled by USAID - which was only publicly revealed when the Trump administration cut its funding).

In practice, Tlhabi now lives in Washington D.C. after many years of ingratiating herself to successive US ambassadors to South Africa (under Obama and then under Biden).