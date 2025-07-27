One of the most important narratives in international politics of the last few years is of a move from the unipolar dominance of the United States towards a ‘multipolar world’. At the centre of this has been BRICS, which until recently was a collaboration between Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

This narrative is not just wrong, but to a large extent it is being spread because it is wrong.

When it was founded, BRICS did pose a genuine ‘threat’ to the hegemony of the United States. Precisely because of that, the USA [i.e. its ‘deep state’] appears to have set in motion a series of initiatives to undermine BRICS. These initiatives have seemingly been so successful, that instead of simply killing it off - which the US is now in a position to do - they have decided to rather repurpose it as a way to covertly expand US hegemony: exactly the opposite role to its original one.

The hype around multi-polarity is driven by two things. The first is genuine enthusiasm for that idea across the world, including within the United States itself among citizens who understand the harms US imperialism has caused abroad and at home. In essence, it is an understandable case of ‘wishful thinking’.

The second is that since the US has gained strategic control over BRICS, the notion that a shift is happening towards multi-polarity has been promoted by people, including a number of political economists (such as Mariana Mazzucato) and fake left-wing movements, who are actually proxies for the US and its Western allies. This serves to divert the support that exists for multi-polarity into a covertly controlled outlet.

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The leadership context of BRIC(S) establishment

BRICS is a multilateral initiative originally between four countries: Brazil, Russia, India and China. The essential idea behind it was to promote collaboration between countries which could be referred to as being in the ‘Global South’. Formal and substantive outcomes of that are still limited, with the New Development Bank being perhaps the most tangible. Yet the vagueness of purpose also allowed for wide scope, from development finance to technical cooperation in satellite launches and use, to academic cooperation across a range of other areas. One could imagine that extending not just to counterweights in the economic and intellectual realm, but eventually to intelligence and military collaboration - an obvious concern for Western countries that presently can exert dominance over many Global South countries in such domains.

In order to understand how the situation with BRICS has changed, fundamentally, it is crucial to understand the context in which it was established. The first formal summit happened in 2009, at which point South Africa was not yet involved. The leaders of the BRIC countries were:

Brazil: Lula da Silva

Russia: Dmitry Medvedev

India: Manmohan Singh

China: Hu Jintao

South Africa initiated a process to join in 2010, under Jacob Zuma who represented the country at the 3rd summit in 2011.

In this article I will largely treat Russia and China as consistently solid supporters of BRIC(S) as a means of countering US hegemony, regardless of who their leaders were during this period. I am unaware of any analyst who would disagree with that.

That allows us to focus attention on the other countries.

How the US took control of BRICS

The entire post-WWII period provides evidence that the US would not respond well to an initiative of this kind. Only a few years ago, the US likely blew up one of its Western ally’s main energy sources, Germany’s Nordstream pipeline, because of the reliance it created on Russian gas. So it is safe to say as a matter of fact that the US would have developed countermeasures to BRICS, the question instead is: what were those measures and how successful have they been?

The answer, I believe, is that the US targeted the leaders and/or the political parties in the three democratic countries.

In my view, all three of Lula (as he is popularly known), Singh and Zuma were genuinely committed to BRICS as a counterweight to US hegemony. But all three countries then experienced crucial leadership changes. First, the right-wing Narendra Modi took power in India in 2014. Then Cyril Ramaphosa replaced Jacob Zuma in South Africa in 2018. Finally, in Brazil the right-wing Jair Bolsanaro took office in 2019.

Each of these cases deserves a much more detailed write-up, but here I will be brief. It is widely accepted that the US has formed a strong and strategically important alliance with Modi in India. And the geopolitical purpose is clear: India’s location, population and military capabilities makes it a very appealing ally/weapon for the USA against Russia and China. It is likely, in my view, that the US has been covertly involved in stoking the fires of Hindutva fascism that propelled Modi to power and kept him there - notably through its ability to amplify and deamplify certain kinds of content on social media platforms such as Twitter/X. One of my first posts here on Substack was about the use of such powers to manipulate elections:

The cases of Brazil and South Africa are a little more nuanced. In Brazil, Lula and his successor Rousseff were removed by 2016 in a ‘long coup’ that had the fingerprints of the US deep state all over it. The White House effectively admitted the CIA’s involvement.