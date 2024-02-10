I recently gave a short, pre-recorded interview to the private television station Newzroom Afrika in advance of the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA). Only a couple of short excerpts from the interview made it into the broadcast story with quite a different emphasis. That might be just as well because I gave away quite a few important insights that I only intended to write about later this year.

I am posting the recording of the full interview here, but only for paid subscribers for now.