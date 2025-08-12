The Ukraine war following Russia’s invasion (‘special operation’) in 2022 is certainly one of the most important geopolitical events in the 21st century. Unsurprisingly, it has also been the focus of large-scale propaganda efforts.

The first casualty of war is truth

While the Western media can be relied on to report any or every instance of pro-Russian propaganda, and Russia Today has been widely (and questionably) banned by Western countries and US-based social media platforms, such outlets are almost entirely silent on pro-Ukraine propaganda. Yet it is that latter kind of propaganda that most readers of this article are likely to be exposed to.

If you want some evidence to back up that claim, consider a study by an independent academic research group in the United States published in May 2022 that found the proportion of pro-Ukrainian bots and content on Twitter far exceeded the pro-Russian bots and content.

(If you’re wondering why you never heard about this study: its website was shutdown for weeks shortly after the report was published, the few articles about the report’s findings were scrubbed from search engine results, and Elon Musk killed the data feed to all such research projects shortly after taking over Twitter so no follow-up study was possible: I have added a copy of the full report as a PDF at the end of this post)

Given that 90% of the internet is effectively owned or controlled by US-based entities this is hardly surprising. When you consider that countries like the USA and UK have dedicated ‘psychological operations units’ and have military and intelligence personnel embedded in social media companies, it becomes blindingly obvious that this would be the case. The revolving door between intelligence agencies and social media companies has been documented by Alan McLeod of Mintpress: Twitter, Reddit and TikTok [1, 2] being just the most recent.

The Gaza-Ukraine paradox

There’s a lot more to say about the large-scale co-option and control of the internet and social media, but let me get to the paradox that I promised in the title of this article.

The Western media has historically, and infamously, been biased in its reporting on Israel-Palestine. A common observation over decades is that even mainstream ‘liberal’ outlets such as CNN, the New York Times, and The Guardian report on likely warcrimes by Israel in the passive voice: ‘three children were hit by bullets’, ‘an explosion destroyed the hospital’ - without saying who fired the bullets or who caused the explosion.

Even as that headline bias has continued, the Western press has actually given extensive coverage to the deaths and killings in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli Defence Force. One study estimated that by January 2025 over 80,000 Palestinians had been killed. That number has likely increased substantially given also the blocking of humanitarian aid that has led to deaths from hunger. All of this has been widely reported, despite Western governments going to great lengths to defend or downplay Israeli actions.

Now consider the case of Ukraine. The death toll is contested and clearly also the subject of extensive disinformation, but my piecing together of different sources suggests that potentially over half-a-million Ukrainian combatants have been killed in the war. That means the death toll is at least five times the death toll in Gaza. Yet reports on Ukrainian deaths in the Western media are very limited - other than the occasional report on a small number of civilians often killed by misdirected rockets, or when a large number of foreign volunteers/mercenaries are killed in a single strike.

So here is the paradox: the Western media is notionally pro-Israel but reports extensively on Palestinian deaths in Gaza, it is pro-Ukraine but barely reports at all on tens of thousands of Ukrainian deaths. How does that make sense?

If you have been reading my articles here since early 2024, you will probably be able to guess the resolution to this paradox. For everyone else I will provide that in Part II.



The PDF report by the Indiana University Observatory on Social Media I referred to in the article: