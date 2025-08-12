The Political Economist

Rita
Aug 12

Thanks for another informative post. Appreciate your insights.

a curious mind
Aug 12

J. Pilger (2011): "It is a history few journalist talk about or know about, and

it began with the arrival of corporate advertising. As the new

corporations began taking over the press, something called “professional

journalism” was invented. To attract big advertisers, the new corporate

press had to appear respectable, pillars of the

establishment–objective, impartial, balanced. The first schools of

journalism were set up, and a mythology of liberal neutrality was spun

around the professional journalist. The right to freedom of expression

was associated with the new media and with the great corporations, and

the whole thing was, as Robert McChesney put it so well, “entirely

bogus”."

"One of the oldest clichés of war is

that truth is the first casualty. No it’s not. Journalism is the first

casualty."

https://johnpilger.com/2011/08/01/the-invisible-government/

