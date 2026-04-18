If ever there was an illustration of why it’s important to pay attention to the political dynamics of a wide range of countries, this weekend’s ‘Global Progressive Mobilisation’ is it.

Supposedly it is bringing together a large number of progressive, ‘leftist’, ‘middle power’ leaders. Already their fiery and impassioned speeches - from Lula da Silva to Claudia Sheinbaum - are racking up millions of views and much approval on social media platforms. Unfortunately, it is actually a gathering of once-progressive or simply fake progressive leaders all of whom have been co-opted or created by the United States.

I realise this is a big claim relative to the conventional wisdom, but it is a conclusion I have reached reluctantly in the last few years after close observation of similar dynamics playing out across a range of similarly-positioned countries. From South Africa to Brazil, Mexico to Barbados, Spain to Chile.

Before I delve into the deception and the bad news, let me start with two important positive aspects of this.

First, the necessity of this kind of deception comes from the popular, worldwide desire among people across many countries for something much better than the current state of the world. And a genuine belief that is possible (which I share). That is dangerous for those who have significant global power now and quite different visions for the world that will serve only their very narrow (national security, private and ideological) interests. And so they have to co-opt, misdirect and control that desire for progressive alternatives.

The second positive note is: the fact that this is even necessary shows that an alternative is actually possible, otherwise these powerful actors would not go to such great lengths to subvert it.

Now to the bad news.

I have, in fact, explained my core theory behind this before in an article arguing that the US has co-opted BRICS:

Two of the leaders I discuss there, Cyril Ramaphosa of South African and Lula da Silva of Brazil, are among the high profile speakers at the ‘Mobilisation’. One could write a book on each of these leaders, but let me just summarise my view of their positions as follows.

Ramaphosa was never a radical but appears to have been part of an English colonial mining baron-aligned project to develop black leaders who would serve their interests once apartheid ended. I do believe Ramaphosa may have briefly considered developing an independent vision, but that was quickly cut short around 2022 when the Biden administration covertly communicated its dissatisfaction and the consequences if he did not cooperate. (In addition to the BRICS article, read my recent article on what happened to Imran Khan in Pakistan in 2022 to get a picture of what might happen if Ramaphosa did not cooperate).

While Ramaphosa gave a seemingly radical speech at the Global Mobilisation event demanding reform of the IMF and World Bank, the actual reality in South Africa is that he is deviously pushing through large-scale privatisation of public assets, turning over state functions to unaccountable private sector CEOs with conflicts of interests, and appointed a finance minister who implements economic policy that simply regurgitates the deceptive ‘structural reform’ narratives peddled by the World Bank and IMF. And he is doing so with relatively little direct pressure: none of those actions are actually necessary. In the light of those facts, his performance at the summit is evidently fraudulent.

In the case of Lula, I believe he and his successor Dilma Rousseff were genuinely progressive. But US intelligence agencies in collaboration with conservative forces in Brazil managed to get him jailed and Dilma impeached, ultimately getting Bolsonaro into power. The nature of Bolsonaro’s positioning relative to US power was overt, starting his tenure with a direct visit to CIA headquarters. But Bolsonaro was not likely to be a stable force in Brazil and the CIA communicated that to him: something he was stupid enough to say publicly after that meeting. The re-election of Lula was facilitated by US intelligence agencies, just as his jailing had been, but the difference is that now - like Ramaphosa - he is obliged to defer to their interests. Lula gave an even more barnstorming speech at the event, condemning the embargo on Cuba. Yet Brazil has not sent a single drop of oil to Cuba during the US-imposed embargo, even as Cuba’s energy systems collapsed and children were reportedly dying in hospitals as their ventilators shut down. Once again, the rhetoric does not match the actions.

Ramaphosa and Lula fall under the co-opted category, whereas my assessment is that there are many others present who could never claim any genuine degree of progressiveness.

Before discussing some of those, consider some of the institutions involved in organising the event. The involvement of the European Council on Foreign Relations should be sufficient on its own to demonstrate that the event can only be considered ‘progressive’ relative to the most right-wing political formations. The destructive European position on Ukraine that has supported and promoted the US proxy war and turned a blind eye to US sabotage of European infrastructure like Nordstream 2 is the obvious example.

Then there is the radically named ‘Socialist International’ whose real political positioning is clear from its media statements where it has yet to comment on the US-Israeli attack on Iran, failed to condemn the abduction of Nicolas Maduro, and celebrates the election of right-wing US functionary Peter Magyar in Hungary.

Who is the current president of the not-so-Socialist International? Pedro Sanchez of Spain who is hosting the event. Sanchez is currently being portrayed enthusiastically across conventional and social media as the new progressive political voice serving as a counterweight to the US under Trump and the EU under the likes of Ursula von der Leyen. Unfortunately, Sanchez is not likely to be the progressive saviour he is being made out to be: his attraction to socialism has never been adequately unexplained, it does not gel with his family background, and his stint at a global consulting firm in New York at a pivotal moment never mentions the name of the firm. (Remember that the most important piece of information about Barack Obama that was never reported or interrogated was that his first job was at a CIA front organisation called Business International Corporation). These are the kinds of clues and weak points in manufactured identities one has to learn to look for.

There are dozens of other high profile individuals whose true loyalties are more obvious and support this negative assessment. Maria Ressa: the National Endowment for Democracy (CIA cut-out) functionary who is actively co-opting independent journalism worldwide. David Lammy: right-wing, pro-Israel and pro-US foreign minister for the UK despite his being in the ‘Labour Party’. A representative from George Soros’s Open Society Foundation which corrupts democracy worldwide to serve US interests under the guise of promoting democracy. Owen Jones the fake progressive UK journalist who launched false propaganda at a key moment against Jeremy Corbyn’s campaign for UK prime minister. It’s a long list and there are dozens more I could write about. Of course, no fake progressive event would be complete without a message from the destroyer of Libya, fake feminist and Jeffrey Epstein associate Hilary Clinton.

I cannot say that everyone present is a fake progressive, or simply was never progressive at all, but the majority likely fall into one of these categories.

You may well ask: what is the purpose of all this? I alluded to that in the introduction, but in essence the purpose is two-fold.

First, to give the illusion of counterweight to US hegemony. I have referred to this in previous articles as being a case of Sun Tzu’s advice to ‘pretend to be weak when you are strong’. If the extent of US hegemony becomes apparent, it would likely generate a backlash and counter-mobilisation. Events and organisations like these make the US seem less powerful than it is, while also giving the impression of counter-mobilisation. The presence of Clinton and some Democrat senators also reflects a desire to associate the US’s excesses only with Trump.

The second purpose, to ensure that the space of counter-mobilisation is filled by US assets or proxies.

On the face of it, this may seem incredible. In reality, one need only go back a few months to find an example of this: Mark Carney’s supposed move towards multipolarity. I said at the time that it was fake and within a month, when Carney endorsed the US-Israel attack on Iran, I was proven correct. I have no doubt, unfortunately, that the likes of Pedro Sanchez will ultimately do the same.

To make real progress, worldwide, we need a critical mass of people to see through these fake initiatives and two-faced leaders.

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